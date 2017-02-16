FRESNO

Police are investigating a shooting in Central Fresno

Police have blocked off Fresno Street between Illinois and McKenzie avenues for the investigation. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say at least one person has been injured after shots were fired in Central Fresno. Detectives have been checking businesses for surveillance cameras to see if the incident was caught on tape. A neighbor told Action News that she heard four or five shots fired in the area.


Police say the victim was taken to nearby Community Regional Medical Center for treatment. That person's condition is not yet known.

A motive for the attack or suspect description is not yet available.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more information as it becomes available.
