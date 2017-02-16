Police are on the scene of a shooting in Fresno

Shooting investigation underway in Central Fresno. Fresno PD has Fresno st from McKenzie to Illinois shut down. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/WRbMuxPQCW — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) February 16, 2017

Fresno Police say at least one person has been injured after shots were fired in Central Fresno.Police have blocked off Fresno Street between Illinois and McKenzie avenues while they wait for investigators to arrive.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more information as it becomes available.