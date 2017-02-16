FRESNO

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Fresno

EMBED </>More News Videos

Fresno Police say at least one person has been injured after shots were fired in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say at least one person has been injured after shots were fired in Central Fresno.

Police have blocked off Fresno Street between Illinois and McKenzie avenues while they wait for investigators to arrive.


Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more information as it becomes available.
Related Topics:
newsshootingfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Made in the Valley: MouseCart Inc.
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
Man in his 70's hit and killed by car in Northeast Fresno
Mural in Downtown Fresno celebrates the Valley's rich creative history
More fresno
NEWS
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
Trump urges Venezuela to release 'political prisoner' Lopez
Teen girls found dead on hike investigated as double homicide
President Trump holding 'campaign event' in Florida Saturday
More News
Top Stories
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
Man in his 70's hit and killed by car in Northeast Fresno
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
Multiple protests held to ask Congressman Nunes to hold town hall meeting
Bridges across California in dire need of repairs
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Fresno police arrested man accused of hit and run that left a pedestrian dead
Show More
Co-workers remembering Fresno woman murdered at power plant in Fresno County
Parlier High coach admits crime, fights sex offender registration
Camping reservations at Oceano Dunes canceled for this weekend
Crews cleaning up after floods in Mariposa County also preparing for the next round of rain
Many families living near Oroville Dam still reluctant to move back home
More News
Top Video
1 killed after a car slams into a parked big rig in Visalia
Made in the Valley: MouseCart Inc.
Multiple protests held to ask Congressman Nunes to hold town hall meeting
Fresno Unified and Madera Unified face big changes in district
More Video