Police hope new evidence will crack 3-year-old Merced murder case

Back in 2014, 20-Year-old Erin Sandoval was with two friends visiting Delhi when they were ambushed by suspected gang members. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Merced County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to identify the suspects in a three-year-old cold case.

Back in 2014, 20-Year-old Erin Sandoval was with two friends visiting another in Delhi when they stopped for gas at the Delhi Five Star Travel Plaza.

They were then approached by three men in a dark car who investigators believe were gang members. Words were exchanged, but Sandoval and his friends left unharmed.

A short time later, however, his group was ambushed while driving near August and Hillside Avenues. Sandoval was shot once and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on who these men are asked to call the sheriff's office.
