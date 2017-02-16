FRESNO

Police investigate a shooting in Central Fresno

A man is in critical condition after being gunned down in the middle of the road. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
A man is in critical condition after being gunned down in the middle of the road.

Police say shots were fired around 2 a.m. on Thursday and a man was found on the ground on Fresno Street, between Illinois and McKenzie. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers blocked off the road to search for evidence. At this point, it's not clear what led up to the shooting.

"We have located a weapon, in close proximity to where the victim was in the roadway, however, we do not know the significance of that weapon at this time," said Rob Breckwith, Fresno Police.

The victim's name hasn't been released but police say he is in his twenties. Detectives are searching for witnesses for clues to help track down a suspect.
