Police investigate an officer involved shooting in Central Fresno

Dakota Avenue between Palm and Fruit is closed due to a heavy police presence. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dakota Avenue between Palm and Fruit is closed due to a heavy police presence.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer confirmed the incident is an officer involved shooting. Dyer said there is no threat to the public at this point. He said no one is at large and no arrests have been made.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.
