Police investigating double shooting in Hanford

On scene of a shooting in Hanford at Redington & Scott. Waiting for information. Hearing from witnesses several people shot. pic.twitter.com/sBUnzc6FBL — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) April 22, 2017

Hanford PD says a 30 y/o and 17 y/o were shot in the street, both critically injured. They believe it's gang related. pic.twitter.com/vSli2RcPfU — Veronica Miracle (@VeronicaABC30) April 22, 2017

Two people were rushed to the hospital Friday evening after being shot in Hanford, authorities said.The Hanford Police Department says a 30-year-old and 17-year-old were shot near Redington and Scott Streets around 7 p.m.The two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.Police have not released any suspect information yet, but investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.The identities of the victims have not been released.Stay with ABC30 for updates.