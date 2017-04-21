KINGS COUNTY

Police investigating double shooting in Hanford

The Hanford Police Department says a 30-year-old and 17-year-old were shot near Redington and Scott Streets around 7 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif,. (KFSN) --
Two people were rushed to the hospital Friday evening after being shot in Hanford, authorities said.

The Hanford Police Department says a 30-year-old and 17-year-old were shot near Redington and Scott Streets around 7 p.m.

The two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition.


Police have not released any suspect information yet, but investigators believe the shooting is gang-related.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
