Police investigating hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno that leaves one man dead

According to Fresno Police, a man was killed after an apparent hit-and-run near Gettysburg and First in Northeast Fresno.Police said around 7:30 Tuesday night they received a call of shots fired and found a man lying in the roadway. Police believe he was a victim of a hit-and-run.The man was transported to the hospital.Authorities said they found the sedan that hit the victim and have contact information for the owner, but at this point there have not been any arrests.Police are not sure if the shots fired in the area are related to the hit-and-run.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.