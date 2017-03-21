Police investigating possible hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno that leaves one man dead

Fresno Police are investigating what appears to be a fatal hit-and-run. Officers first arrived at Gettysburg and Fresno around 8 Tuesday evening but on a different call.Police initially responded because people reported hearing gunfire. Instead of a shooting victim, they found a man who had been hit by a car, lying in the middle of the road.Investigators said the victim was in his 30's and emergency crews attempted to treat him on seen but he died before he could be taken to the hospitalOfficers said they were able to quickly track down the car that hit him a few blocks away and are working to find the driver.The victim's cause of death is still unknown and if he was connected at all to the shooting that happened."We were following up on a call; we were able to discover the vehicle that we believe hit this person in the road way because there was major damage to the front end of the vehicle. However, we haven't put that together, we're still getting statements, we're still trying to put together the evidence to determine how this person died," said Lt. Mark Hudson, Fresno PD.Currently, the incident is still a fatal hit-and-run investigation but it could change to a homicide investigation if the victim suffered gunshot wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.