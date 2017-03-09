Police investigation near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --Police are investigating a scene on the Herndon Avenue frontage road in front of Saint Agnes Medical Center, near Millbrook Avenue.
Investigators say they were initially called out for a hit and run around 4 a.m. However, they are now trying to figure out if the victim was hit by a vehicle.
.@FresnoPolice investigation underway in front of St Agnes medical center. Entrance along Herndon & Millbrook blocked. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Wynfj4AFB2— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) March 9, 2017
The Herndon Avenue frontage road and Millbrook Avenue are closed while police investigate the scene. Those going to the hospital should use the First Street entrance.
