Police investigation near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno

.@FresnoPolice investigation underway in front of St Agnes medical center. Entrance along Herndon & Millbrook blocked. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Wynfj4AFB2 — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) March 9, 2017

Police are investigating a scene on the Herndon Avenue frontage road in front of Saint Agnes Medical Center, near Millbrook Avenue.Investigators say they were initially called out for a hit and run around 4 a.m. However, they are now trying to figure out if the victim was hit by a vehicle.The Herndon Avenue frontage road and Millbrook Avenue are closed while police investigate the scene. Those going to the hospital should use the First Street entrance.