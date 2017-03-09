FRESNO

Police investigation near Saint Agnes in Northeast Fresno

Police are investigating a scene on the Herndon Avenue frontage road in front of Saint Agnes Medical Center, near Millbrook Avenue. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Police are investigating a scene on the Herndon Avenue frontage road in front of Saint Agnes Medical Center, near Millbrook Avenue.

Investigators say they were initially called out for a hit and run around 4 a.m. However, they are now trying to figure out if the victim was hit by a vehicle.

The Herndon Avenue frontage road and Millbrook Avenue are closed while police investigate the scene. Those going to the hospital should use the First Street entrance.
Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
