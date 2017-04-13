Police looking for man wanted after a shooting in Los Banos

Los Banos Police need help tracking down a shooting suspect who they say is armed and dangerous.Police say 55-year-old Ralph Bernie Sisneros got into an argument with another man in Los Banos Sunday, left the scene, and returned with a gun and shot a 38-year-old man.That man showed up at Los Banos Memorial Hospital a short time later with multiple gunshot wounds.Police said Sisneros is believed to be driving a green 2003 Saturn sedan.Police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him call police immediately-- you can remain anonymous.