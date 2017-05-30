Police looking for suspect after stabbing in Central Fresno

Police are searching for a stabbing suspect after a woman called police saying her boyfriend had been stabbed near McKenzie and Glenn in Central Fresno. The call came in just after 8:00 Monday night.Investigators found a man that had been slashed in his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital and is now in critical condition.Police believe the confrontation centered around drugs.Investigators said they have a name and know who the suspect is, however, they are waiting to release that information until they have him in custody.