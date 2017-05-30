Police looking for suspect after stabbing in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Police are searching for a stabbing suspect after a woman called police saying her boyfriend had been stabbed near McKenzie and Glenn in Central Fresno. The call came in just after 8:00 Monday night.
Investigators found a man that had been slashed in his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital and is now in critical condition.
Police believe the confrontation centered around drugs.
Investigators said they have a name and know who the suspect is, however, they are waiting to release that information until they have him in custody.