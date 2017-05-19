FRESNO

Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store

WARNING-- this surveillance video may be a hard to watch. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police need your help finding a man suspected in a frightening armed robbery.

Investigators said the robber walked into a Southeast Fresno Metro PCS store on Sunday. He waited until he was alone in the store and then pretended to be interested in a phone.

When the employee walked into the back of the store to get the phone the suspect followed. He then grabbed a large black revolver from his waistband, grabbed the victim's hair, and violently forced her to lie on the ground.

While stealing several phones, the robber continued to hold the woman at gunpoint before forcing her to the back of the store while he walked out the front door.

Investigators said the man is about six feet tall with curly hair placed in a bun.

Anyone with information should call Fresno Police.
