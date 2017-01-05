Police looking for suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in Southeast Fresno

A robbery investigation is underway in Southeast Fresno at a 7-Eleven store located at Church and Chestnut.Fresno police said the suspect initially ordered two pizzas. As the food was heating up the clerk helped a female customer. That's when the person who ordered the pizza came back inside the store demanding money.The woman tried to tackle the suspect but he pushed her away and pulled out a gun.Police said the suspect did get away with some cash but are not saying how much.Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video in hopes of identifying the man.