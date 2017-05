Fresno Police need your help identifying a vandalism suspect. They said a woman damaged a government vehicle in front of the Johnny Quick store on Shields and Clovis.It happened just after 3:00 a.m. last Wednesday.As the woman walked around the SUV she appears to use a sharp object to key the car.Investigators said she caused about $6,000 in damage.If you recognize her you should call the Fresno Police Department.