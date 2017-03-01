Police: Louisiana man filmed woman having sex with dog

SHREVPORT, LA --Two people were arrested after a Louisiana woman allegedly had sexual intercourse with a dog.
According to jail booking records, 24-year-old Celina Cabrera and 42-year-old Booker Thomas were taken into custody earlier this week after an officer received a complaint that Cabrera was allegedly having sex with Thomas' dog.
Thomas allegedly filmed the sexual encounter.
Cabrera has been charged with crimes against nature, while Thomas has been charged with principal to crimes against nature.
A city spokeswoman told KXXV-TV that Cabrera is employed as a Caddo Parish Animal Shelter kennel worker, but has been on administrative since before her arrest.