NEWS

Police: Man assaulted for taking too long in Staten Island restaurant bathroom

Eyewitness News
DONGAN HILLS, Staten Island --
Police are searching for an attacker after they say a 60-year-old man was beaten in a restaurant for taking too long in the bathroom.

The man was assaulted a week ago at Max's Es-Ca restaurant on 1559 Richmond Road in Staten Island. He wound up with cuts and bruises, but is expected to be okay.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s.

Anyone with information in regards to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Related Topics:
newsrestaurantbeatingassaultattackDongan HillsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in Visalia
Streets closed off for hours after deadly motorcycle crash in Northeast Fresno
Search continues for Fresno couple who allegedly abducted own child
Russia recognizes passports from Ukrainian separatists, stoking annexation fears
More News
Top Stories
Search continues for Fresno couple who allegedly abducted own child
Streets closed off for hours after deadly motorcycle crash in Northeast Fresno
Drive-by shooting leaves man dead in Visalia
2-year-old allegedly abducted by own parents in Central Fresno, police say
Friends and family hold vigil for Fresno woman killed at power plant
President Trump invites supporter on stage during Florida rally
Clovis police searching for missing at-risk man
Show More
Crews scramble to repair damaged Tranquillity levee before next storm
Pro-immigrant protesters march on Fresno City Hall
Visalia woman discovers burglar in home after waking up
Fresno County crash leaves one dead
Nearly 1,000 tons of hay burning in Fresno County
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
More Photos