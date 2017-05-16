NEWS

Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed during New Jersey home invasion

Anthony Johnson has the story. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
HOLMDEL, New Jersey --
Police are investigating a violent home invasion that involved one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

The attack happened Sunday night on Banyan Boulevard in Holmdel at the home of reality TV star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, David Cantin.

Authorities say the couple had just arrived home when they found two suspects inside who rushed towards them. Police say the 37-year-old Cantin was struck several times with a baseball bat, while the 46-year-old Manzo was punched multiple times.

The victims were then bound together inside the home.

The assailants, who reportedly had their faces covered, then fled with cash, jewelry and other personal property.

After freeing themselves, Cantin called police. Both victims were hospitalized, with Cantin suffering significant facial injuries, including a broken nose. Manzo was also treated for facial injuries.

The couple's lawyer issued the following statement:
"Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery," the couple's attorney said in a statement. "No one should ever have to go through what they did. They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone's concern and well-wishes."
