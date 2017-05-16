Police are investigating a violent home invasion that involved one of the stars of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."The attack happened Sunday night on Banyan Boulevard in Holmdel at the home of reality TV star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend, David Cantin.Authorities say the couple had just arrived home when they found two suspects inside who rushed towards them. Police say the 37-year-old Cantin was struck several times with a baseball bat, while the 46-year-old Manzo was punched multiple times.The victims were then bound together inside the home.The assailants, who reportedly had their faces covered, then fled with cash, jewelry and other personal property.After freeing themselves, Cantin called police. Both victims were hospitalized, with Cantin suffering significant facial injuries, including a broken nose. Manzo was also treated for facial injuries.The couple's lawyer issued the following statement: