CALIFORNIA

Police say SJSU student made up kidnapping story

This is an undated image of the road in Oregon where an SJSU student was found after claiming to have been kidnapped at knife-point. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Police said a woman allegedly kidnapped from San Jose and found early Saturday morning on an Oregon road told officers today that she made up the whole story.

RELATED: SJSU student reportedly kidnapped, forced to drive to Oregon

San Jose police met with the victim today who recanted the story of her ordeal.

At about 1 a.m. Saturday, sheriff's deputies in Coos County, Oregon got in touch with San Jose police to tell them they got a call from a citizen who saw a frightened woman running down a road.

Deputies found the woman who told them that she had been kidnapped from San Jose at knifepoint.

Police said no threat now exists to the public, but anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Chris Bielecki at (408) 277-4166.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.
Related Topics:
newskidnapcrimefalse reportSJSUcollege studentOregon
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
Related
SJSU student reportedly kidnapped, forced to drive to Oregon
CALIFORNIA
Sherpa takes Steph Curry jersey to top of Mount Everest
Sea life and cooler temperatures drawing people to the coast this holiday weekend
Guardians of the Galaxy ride opens this weekend at California Adventure
Mom who went to classes w/ quadriplegic son gets MBA
Skydiver in wingsuit dies in Lodi
More california
NEWS
Man carrying fake gun at Orlando airport in custody after standoff
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
Former White House press officer Boris Epshteyn to be questioned in Russia probe
Cleveland police officer who killed Tamir Rice fired after rule violations
More News
Top Stories
Visalia Police credit public's tips in arrest of teen hit and run suspect
Evidence points to possible foul play in fiery death of former professor
Police working on finding suspect in the death of 18-year-old shot in Central Fresno
Clovis Unified chooses new Superintendent
Some Atwater business owners seeing low sales following deadly tanker truck explosion
Fresno City Council and Board of Supervisors meeting focuses on marijuana and stray dog problems
All 5 Sheriff's Deputies rescued after raft flips on Kings River
Show More
US successfully intercepts ICBM in historic test
Yosemite maxes out on tourism, traffic
Two people suffer minor injuries after their car is hit by a train in Kings County
One person dead after house fire in Central Fresno
Police looking for suspect after stabbing in Central Fresno
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
More Photos