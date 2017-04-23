FRESNO

Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is dead Sunday after being struck by an SUV in Southeast Fresno, and police say the driver fled the scene after the crash.

The crash happened when police say two men were at the crosswalk on Kings Canyon and Maple Avenues when the SUV allegedly blew a red light at high speed and struck one of the men around 12:30 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police describe the vehicle as a large, white SUV - possibly a Ford Expedition or Lincoln Navigator.

The identity of the victim has not been released but police say he was around 35 years old and may have been visiting from Mexico.

The intersection will be closed off for several hours while detectives investigate the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

Stay with ABC30 for updates.
