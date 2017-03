Fresno police are searching for a driver who hit and injured two people in southeast Fresno.Investigators say an 18-year-old and nine-year-old girl were using the crosswalk near Orange and Butler Avenues when they were hit.The driver collided into both victims and took off after the crash.Police say they're looking for a dark colored Toyota or Scion with low-profile tires and front-end damage.Both pedestrians were injured but are expected to survive.