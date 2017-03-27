Police searching for solar panel thieves after Fresno company targeted multiple times

Detectives are on the lookout for two thieves caught on camera for stealing dozens of solar panels in southeast Fresno.Arise Solar Company has been hit several times in the past year, but they say this heist cost them the most. Police say the two men made off with over $32,000 worth of panels back in February and that one of the suspects most likely works in the industry as a solar contractor.Nearly once a month, under the cloak of darkness, security cameras at Arise Solar Company capture the scene as suspects try to break-in to the facility in southeast Fresno."They continually get in different areas," company CEO Glenn Siemens said. "So, every time something happens, we tighten security up even more."Siemens says he's done everything from installing the metal bars to purchasing screen doors. The enhancements have kept out most thieves until two men in a U-Haul truck made it past their gate last month."I don't understand it, I wasn't raised to take what's not mine," he said.Even detectives with Fresno police say the men were especially brazen. They made two trips on February 1. The first time they nabbed 18 high-end panels, and a few hours later, they came back for 16 more."They specifically go to the location the panels were right, it appears they know exactly what they came for," Donnie Dinnell with the Fresno Police Department said.Detectives say it's clear the thieves were familiar with the industry and they believe the man seen with thin sideburns and a squared goatee is either a solar contractor or works for one."That tells me they probably had a job for these to go to, there is a very good chance there is a home in the city of Fresno that has these stolen panels as we speak," Dinnell said,Siemens says he's determined to put an end to all this. He's already added chains to his gates and says he's even open to hiring the people who broke in."There's got to be a reason they are doing what they are doing. If it's employment, come talk to me," he said.It's a warning that the next time they try to pull off a burglary, there will be more than surveillance cameras waiting to catch them.Police say they are sending the images to a computer forensics company Monday who will hopefully be able to pull the license plate number from the U-Haul.