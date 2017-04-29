FRESNO

Police searching for stabbing suspect in Southeast Fresno

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. at the Chevron near Ventura and Cedar. Police say the suspect slashed the victim with a large knife after he refused to talk to him. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are on the lookout for a suspect who stabbed a man in southeast Fresno.

The stabbing happened around 3 p.m. at the Chevron near Ventura and Cedar. Police say the suspect approached a man and contacted him.

When the victim rebuffed, the suspect pulled out a knife and started swinging. The victim received cuts to his hands and his cheek but is expected to be okay.

Investigators say the suspect ran westbound on Ventura and was wearing black clothing with a black backpack on.

Officers are now reviewing surveillance video to identify the suspect.
