Police are still searching for a woman who escaped from a Kern County jail.Investigators say Sujei Dominguez escaped from the Lerdo Jail Facility in Delano and have reason to believe she's armed and dangerous due to prior contacts.She described as being 5-foot-5, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.It's still unknown how she escaped, but the jail is now secure.Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office.