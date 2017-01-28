NEWS

Police shoot, injure suspect armed with knife in West Central Fresno

(ABC30 Breaking News)

A Fresno police officer shot and injured a man armed with a knife Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a man yelling and acting erratic at a home near Harvey and Warren Avenues at about 5 a.m., Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.

When officers arrived, a man -- believed to be in his fifties -- charged at an officer while armed with a knife, Dyer said. He said the officer opened fire on the suspect, shooting him three times. Investigators say the suspect will survive his injuries.

Police don't know why the man was acting erratically, but an officer-involved shooting investigation is now underway.

Following standard procedure, the officer is now on paid-administrative leave.

Stay with ABC30 Action News for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump's Immigration Ban Recalls Past Laws
Police Hunt for Suspect Who Kidnapped Georgetown Student
All the Executive Actions Donald Trump Has Signed This Week
How Trump's Memorandum Could Boost Military Readiness
More News
Top Stories
Fresno County elementary school working to solve a complex contamination issue on campus
John Hurt, best known for his role in'Alien', passes away at 77
Local boy overcoming the odds as he battles rare disease
Activist gathered to protest President Trump's immigration actions outside Fresno's federal courthouse
Activists gather at Fresno City Hall to protest mayor's "sanctuary city" decision
1 killed in school bus and van head-on crash near Stevinson, CHP says
California clears hurdle for cancer warning label on Roundup
Show More
Trump signs executive action for 'new vetting measures' to keep 'radical Islamic terrorists' out of U.S.
Helicopter crew rescued after being stranded in Sequoia National Forest
Poverello House looks for community help in upgrading aging building
New Trump Agency Memo Gags Staff Communications, Democrats Say
Vice President Mike Pence Tells March for Life: 'Life Is Winning Again in America'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: March for Life
PHOTOS: Trump inauguration balls and galas
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
More Photos