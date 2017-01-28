Police shoot, injure suspect armed with knife in West Central Fresno

A Fresno police officer shot and injured a man armed with a knife Saturday morning.Officers responded to a call for a man yelling and acting erratic at a home near Harvey and Warren Avenues at about 5 a.m., Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said.When officers arrived, a man -- believed to be in his fifties -- charged at an officer while armed with a knife, Dyer said. He said the officer opened fire on the suspect, shooting him three times. Investigators say the suspect will survive his injuries.Police don't know why the man was acting erratically, but an officer-involved shooting investigation is now underway.Following standard procedure, the officer is now on paid-administrative leave.Stay with ABC30 Action News for the latest on this developing story.