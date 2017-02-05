Police suspect victim's son involved in Southwest Fresno murder

The son of a murder victim is now in jail in connection to his mother's death.Jose Saavedra was arrested in the Los Angeles area with a stolen car and for unrelated warrants. Felipa Saavedra, 53, was found dead in her southwest Fresno home on Kearney Boulevard near Plumas Street late Saturday night.Officers say she had trauma on her body and was dead when they got there. They believe she was in some sort of argument before her death.At this point, her son has not been charged with crimes related to her death.