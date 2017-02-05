FRESNO

Police suspect victim's son involved in Southwest Fresno murder

EMBED </>More News Videos

Felipa Saavedra, 53, was found dead in her southwest Fresno home on Kearney Boulevard near Plumas Street late Saturday night. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calf. (KFSN) --
The son of a murder victim is now in jail in connection to his mother's death.

Jose Saavedra was arrested in the Los Angeles area with a stolen car and for unrelated warrants. Felipa Saavedra, 53, was found dead in her southwest Fresno home on Kearney Boulevard near Plumas Street late Saturday night.

Officers say she had trauma on her body and was dead when they got there. They believe she was in some sort of argument before her death.

At this point, her son has not been charged with crimes related to her death.
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationfresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Man dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
With baseball season approaching, hundreds line up for Fresno Grizzlies job fair
More fresno
NEWS
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
Man dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno
Trump Threatens Defunding Sanctuary States as 'Weapon'
Where the Legal Showdown Over Trump's Travel Ban Stands
More News
Top Stories
Los Banos family arrives in U.S. after travel ban stranded them in Africa
Man dies after being shot in Southeast Fresno
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Appeals Court Denies Justice Department's Motion to Lift Block on Travel Ban
Police investigating homicide in Southwest Fresno
Authorities investigating suspicious death after body found near Mendota
Fresno County's brightest students gather for academic decathlon
Show More
Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County
With baseball season approaching, hundreds line up for Fresno Grizzlies job fair
Los Banos family stranded by temporary travel ban set to fly home Sunday, attorney says
Justice Department appeals judge's ruling on Trump's immigration order
Livingstone's arson suspect faces kidnapping, other charges in Kings County
More News
Top Video
Nearly 60 evacuated after Southeast Fresno apartment complex catches fire
Powerful storm destroys bridge in Mariposa County
Heavy rain throughout Fresno and Clovis cause flash flooding and leave some drivers stranded
Squaw Valley property owner who agreed to house sex offender apologizes to community
More Video