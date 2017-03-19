NEWS

Police: Two burned bodies found in car belonging to 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star

Candace McCowan has more from Paterson.

PATERSON, New Jersey --
Michele Ryerson and Thurston Anderson would give the world to hear from their son Aaron Anderson right now, but they fear that he is gone.

They last saw Aaron on Thursday night after he took his friend, Chris Camiscioli to the airport and was driving Camsicioli's car.

Photo: Aaron Anderson

Camiscioli is the son of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Kim DePaola, known as 'Kim D.'

"They traced the car back to Chris' mom, and the car was in her name," says Ryerson.

The car was found Friday morning up in flames on a street in Paterson - two bodies inside had been shot in the back of the head. While the medical examiner has not confirmed the identities, Ryerson says she knows her son is gone.

"They found a wire in the driver's mouth, in his jaws, and my son has a wire in his jaw," she says.

Now, friends and family are paying their respects to Aaron and his friend believed to be in the car with him. A memorial formed where the car was found.


New Jersey Housewife Kim D posted to Instagram Sunday night saying she and her son are safe, and are sending condolences to the victim's families.



For now, everyone who is connected is waiting for answers.

"The past few days have been rough. I have my moments...when I sit back and I think about it, I just break down," said Anderson.

The parents say investigators are looking for video to see who might have done this. They are also wanting to make sure everyone knows their son was a good kid and a hard-working father of an 18-month-old.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
