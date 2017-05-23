TULARE COUNTY

Porterville man shot to death outside of an apartment

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Porterville Police say 34-year-old Richard Hopwood was found at the entryway to an apartment, on Main Street near Date Avenue, suffering from gunshot wounds. He received medical aid, but died at the scene.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday night. Detectives say they are following up on several leads. They have not released any information on the suspect and say the motive is still under investigation.

