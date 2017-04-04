Porterville Police investigating death of 4-year-old girl as homicide

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --Porterville police say they are investigating the death of a four-year-old girl as a homicide and have one suspect in custody.
Police said they responded to a 911 call, near G Street and Orange Avenue, of a child not breathing just after 6:30 on Tuesday morning. When paramedics arrived, they found the child had already passed away.
Investigators were questioning the girl's mother and another occupant of the apartment.
