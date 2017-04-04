NEWS

Porterville Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 4-year-old girl

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Investigators are questioning the girl's mother and another occupant of the apartment after a 4-year-old girl was found to be unresponsive.

Porterville Police say they responded to a 911 call, near G Street and Orange Avenue, of a child not breathing just after 6:30 on Tuesday morning. When paramedics arrived, they found the child had already passed away.

At this time, Police have not released any other details of the investigation.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
newschild deathsuspicious deathPorterville
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found in a field near Mendota
Authorities rounding up, killing gay men in 'prophylactic purge,' Russian paper says
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
Lawyer 'targeted' in broad daylight killing, police say
More News
Top Stories
Sheriff's detectives investigating a body found in a field near Mendota
Witness jumps into action when DUI crash traps family inside burning car in Tulare County
Protesters confront FUSD teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Cowboys' Tony Romo retiring, headed to broadcast booth, sources say
Olive Avenue closed due to construction
Madera Police searching for two suspects after double shooting
Class action lawsuit targets EpiPen maker
Show More
Mom of 3 collapses at end of Pennsylvania half marathon, dies
Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in Russia subway bombing
Redemption: Tar Heels take NCAA title, 71-65, over Gonzaga
Fresno woman describes chaos as bomb rocks St. Petersburg subway
Merced County prioritizing road repairs with emergency federal funds
More News
Photos
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
More Photos