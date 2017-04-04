Porterville Police investigating 'suspicious' death of 4-year-old girl

Investigators are questioning the girl's mother and another occupant of the apartment after a 4-year-old girl was found to be unresponsive.Porterville Police say they responded to a 911 call, near G Street and Orange Avenue, of a child not breathing just after 6:30 on Tuesday morning. When paramedics arrived, they found the child had already passed away.At this time, Police have not released any other details of the investigation.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.