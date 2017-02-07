Pre-evacuation advisory issued for areas of North Fork

PG&E activated the Crane Valley Dam emergency plan after as the spillway at Bass Lake exceeded capacity due to heavy rainfall. A short time later, the Madera County Sheriff's Office issued a pre-evacuation advisory as water levels continue to rise downstream of the dam.The Sheriff's Office says people who live in the following areas should be prepared to evacuate at a moments notice:-Bass Lake Mobile Home Park-Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200-Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222-Manzanita Lake Drive-Old Central Camp Road between Road 222 and of a mile west of Road 274-Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274-Road 228-Wah-up Way-Kunigib Way-Amber Lane-Weatherly Lane-Willow Creek Drive-Church StreetThe Madera County Sheriff's Office said residents should be aware of rising water levels and evaluate your conditions. If you feel the need to evacuate, you are asked to do so.PG&E said the Crane Valley Dam spillway is currently flowing at reached 800 cubic feet per second. They said the dam is functioning as designed, but they activate the emergency plan when the flow reaches 750 cubic feet per second.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.