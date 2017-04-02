CALIFORNIA

President Trump OKs federal aid following California storms

After five years of drought, California saw record-breaking precipitation this year that led rivers and creeks to break their banks. (KFSN)

LOS ANGELES --
President Donald Trump has approved federal assistance to help California counties recover from winter storms that caused flooding, mudslides and power outages.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Sunday that the funds will aid state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in areas affected by severe weather from February 1 to February 23.

The assistance will be available in more than two dozen counties, mostly in the northern part of the state.

Gov. Jerry Brown requested the aid last month. After five years of drought, California saw record-breaking precipitation this year that led rivers and creeks to break their banks.
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
