Prison guards taken hostage by inmates at maximum security prison in Delaware, officials say

BREAKING: Officials: Prison guards taken hostage by inmates at maximum security prison in Delaware; all state prisons on lockdown. — The Associated Press (@AP) February 1, 2017

Authorities say a hostage situation is underway at the James T. Vaughn state correctional facility in Smyrna, Delaware.No further details about the situation were made available by authorities.The Associated Press reports prison guards were taken hostage.Authorities were called to the complex on Paddock Road just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.All of Delaware's state prisons have been placed on lockdown.The lockdown also covers the Howard Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington, the Baylor Women's Facility in New Castle, and the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.