NEWS

Prison guards taken hostage by inmates at maximum security prison in Delaware, officials say

EMBED </>More News Videos

All of Delaware?s state prisons were placed on lockdown following an incident in Smyrna on Wednesday. (WPVI)

SMYRNA, Del. --
Authorities say a hostage situation is underway at the James T. Vaughn state correctional facility in Smyrna, Delaware.

No further details about the situation were made available by authorities.

The Associated Press reports prison guards were taken hostage.



Authorities were called to the complex on Paddock Road just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.


All of Delaware's state prisons have been placed on lockdown.

The lockdown also covers the Howard Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington, the Baylor Women's Facility in New Castle, and the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
Related Topics:
newsdelaware newsprisonSmyrna
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
High Drama on Capitol Hill in Trump Nominee Hearings
What Unearthed Radio Recordings Tell Us About Steve Bannon's Worldview
Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Seeks to Be Released on Bond
Children, Refugees Who Planned Medical Care in US Stuck After Trump Order
More News
Top Stories
Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths in Pennsylvania
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Show More
Meet Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
Fresno State struggling with immigration restrictions and what they could mean for their campus
About 50 cars involved in Kings County fog related crashes, CHP says
Man shot during argument over bright headlights
More News
Top Video
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
Blue Star Moms prepare to send Valentines to our troops
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Los Banos man stranded in east Africa joins lawsuit against President Trump
More Video