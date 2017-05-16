KEITH FOSTER

Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand

Keith Foster, the former Fresno Deputy Police Chief accused of drug conspiracy, was back in on Tuesday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tuesday morning Lieutenant Mike Brogdon took the stand in the Fresno Police Deputy Chief, Keith Foster drug trial. He's been with the Fresno Police Department for 30 years and once reported to Foster. He testified that there was no role for the deputy chief in the undercover narcotics unit and that he would have known if Foster was working on such a case.

Last week, FBI agents testified about the evidence they found in Foster's home and car linking him to sales of oxycontin -- including cash, empty pill bottles and detached labels.

Foster took the stand in his own defense late Tuesday morning.

If convicted on the drug dealing and conspiracy charges, Foster could face 25 years in prison.

Here is a play-by-play account of the Keith Foster trial on Tuesday:

