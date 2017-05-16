Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand

Last week, FBI agents testified about the evidence they found in Foster's home and car linking him to sales of oxycontin -- including cash, empty pill bottles and detached labels.
Foster took the stand in his own defense late Tuesday morning.
If convicted on the drug dealing and conspiracy charges, Foster could face 25 years in prison.
Here is a play-by-play account of the Keith Foster trial on Tuesday:
Keith Foster appears to be in good spirits, hugging supporters as federal trial resumes this morning.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
On the stand now, an FBI lab expert. She has been called to testify by the government.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
FBI lab found no evidence of oxycodone presence or expanded opiates in tests of Keith Foster's blood or urine samples.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
30 year Fresno PD officer, Lt. Mike Brogdon now on the stand. In 2014-2015 he reported to Foster- then Dep. Chief Farmer.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Prosecutors asking Brogdon about policies concerning undercover narcotic investigations.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Brogdon says detectives, Sgt's, and commanders make up unit. Lt does not take on cases. Brogdon said no spot for deputy chief in narc unit— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Brogdon said he would have to know if Foster was taking on cases. Says Foster never told him he was working on any undercover cases.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Brogdon says FPD has policies that set regulations for how confidential informants can be used.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Brogdon says supervisors discuss confidential informant candidates. The commander must approve every confidential informant used by FPD.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
As Brogdon answers questions, Foster slightly shakes his head up and down.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Confidential informants, a witness, and FPD representative must all sign off on rules set out for using informants. Brogdon read list aloud.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Each confidential informant reports directly to one specific detective. A supervisor oversees the relationship.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
A log is kept by officers about when contact is made by confidential informants and what it pertained to. All contact w CI's must be on duty— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Brogdon says detectives must be professional with CI's. Unreliable CI's or those suspended by other agencies are not used by FPD.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
CI's used to identify drug trafficking and help officers stop it. Informants must agree to appear in court.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Brogdon: Rafael Guzman, Denny Foster, Randy Flowers, were never signed up to be confidential informants.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
When asked to ID Foster in court, Brogdon says he looks 'dashing' as usual and comments about his nice tie.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Brogdon says personal cell phones would not be used to communicate with confidential informants. Work phones used to track conversations— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster's atty, Marshall Hodgkins now cross examining Brogdon. He is asking Brogdon if Foster contacted the Sgt. about people in this case— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Hodgkins is asking if every person who gives info to detectives is considered a confidential informant. Brogdon says no.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Hodgkins gets Brogdon to say there is nothing wrong with an officer passing along information to a detective about a possible case/crime— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Brogdon says he was surprised and shocked when Foster was arrested. He has known him for 30 years.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Hodgkins now using hypothetical- but similar situations to discuss use of CI's versus merely 'tipsters' so to speak.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Brogdon says the department will accept tips from citizens-no matter their criminal background or motive.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Hodgkins is asking Brogdon if he was aware of an investigation involving the resurgence of heroin in the valley. Brogdon said he was not.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Deputy Chief Pat Farmer takes the stand for the government. Describing role of an FPD Deputy Chief— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Dep Chief Farmer oversaw the narcotics, Vice Unit in 2015 when Foster was arrested. Foster was in charge of the patrol division.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer: Keith is a great friend of mine.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer says visibility of a deputy chief would not make a good undercover investigator. Says job is very public— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Prosecutor asks if Foster ever told Farmer he was working undercover on a narcotics case. Farmer said no— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer testifies about confidential informant use. Discusses lengthy background checks. Says Foster never said he was using any CI.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Marshall Hodgkins now questioning Farmer. Asking him about hypothetical situations.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Hodgkins now discussing how Chief Dyer likes to move deputy chiefs around to give them wide ranging experience— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Hodgkins asks Farmer if a deputy chief take information despite their rank, if they have a relationship with a person who trusts them.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer says yes, deputy chief can take information and pass it on to respective officer.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Hodgkins asks Farmer if he could take info. Farmer said it would be 'cleaner' to set tipster up w detective directly.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Hodgkins continues with hypothetical situations. Line of questioning surrounds whether it's appropriate to accept tips from others.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Deputy Chief Farmer being asked about Operation Cease Fire. Hodgkins asking more about that intervention program.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer says Foster led many Cease Fire meetings. Describes Foster's role in this program- which works to stop gang violence.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer asked if he and Foster typically stand behind Chief Dyer in press conferences. Says would this be good if working undercover. No— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer: Keith has a great work ethic and has done a great job over the years.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer about Foster arrest: I was beside myself. In shock, disbelief, hoping it wasn't true.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer says Foster grew up in SW Fresno. Foster wiping his eyes with a tissue.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Hodgkins said would it be fair to say there are different types of confidential informants? Farmer replies-yes— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer seems uncomfortable on the stand or nervous.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Farmer done answering questions. Government has rested its case.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Defense is calling Keith Foster as first witness. He is taking the stand now.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
'I've been waiting two years for this.' Keith Foster— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster says he grew up in SW Fresno. Lived there until 23 years old. Said his family is large and popular in SW Fresno.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster said he was active in community and said his father told him he could go into the military or become a cop.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster addresses jury while responding, speaks loudly into microphone.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster says some of his family members went to jail, the majority were law abiding citizens.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster says Randy Flowers is his nephew. Ralph Guzman is Denny's friend who he met through Cease Fire— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster describing his educational credentials, which include a doctorate.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster describing an 18 month law enforcement leadership academy he attended and graduated from.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster says his experience includes a major narcs detective, POP Sgt, IA SGT and major narcs supervisor— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster said he worked extensively undercover during his career. Discusses a crack epidemic in late 80's that he worked.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
In over 300 cases, Foster says he worked undercover and did hand to hand deals.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster learned lingo from being a narc officer. Also learned various terms growing up in SW Fresno.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster says it's important for you to talk in a cryptic manner. Discusses what he would say if he wanted to buy marijuana.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster says he would talk about drugs in various, cryptic ways. Depends on who he was talking to about the deal. Uses different terms— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster said he did NOT go undercover in this case.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
He said he heard the term 'deep undercover' and that is absolutely NOT true.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster describes knowing many people in the community. Was an officer nearly 29 years.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster describes some of his family's bad feelings toward PD after shooting of Eric Foster by an FPD officer.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster said some of his family wrote him a letter asking him to stay out of investigation. Said some family members were angry at him.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Hodgkins now asking Foster about his role when he worked in Internal Affairs for 3 years.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster says he worked as a field commander and Dyer's first administrative assistant— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster now being asked about his relationship with Chief Jerry Dyer.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Says he was 'handpicked' by the Chief to be his assistant. Says it's because person is privy to a lot of sensitive information.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Foster says Dyer gave him his sergeants badge before he ever became one. Foster said Dyer developed him and put his handprint on him.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
'I had aspirations of becoming the next police chief'- Keith Foster— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017
Breaking now for lunch. Testimony resumes at 1:30.— Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) May 16, 2017