CALIFORNIA

Prostitute who gave Google exec fatal drug shot is deported

Forrest Hayes and Alix Tichleman

SAN FRANCISCO --
Federal immigration officials are deporting a California prostitute to Canada after she completed a jail sentence for involuntary manslaughter for giving a fatal heroin shot to a Google executive she was entertaining aboard his yacht.

RELATED: Prostitute sentenced in Google exec's death

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman said Friday that Alix Tichelman's deportation was ordered by a judge because of her felony convictions connected to the accidental overdose death of Forrest Hayes in November 2013.

Immigration agents arrested her after she finished her jail sentence in Santa Cruz County on March 29.

RELATED: Murder suspect call girl wrote about killing sprees

Police say a surveillance video at the harbor showed Tichelman's at first panicking and trying to revive Hayes.

Then it shows her casually step over Hayes' body, finish a glass of wine and lower a blind before leaving the yacht.

PHOTOS: Accused killer, high-price call girl's dark social media posts
Related Topics:
newscrimegooglephotomurderdrugdrugsillegal drugscourtcourt casearrestnanny arrestedprostitutionprisonimmigrationdeportationcaliforniaSanta CruzMountain ViewSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Prostitute in Google exec's death may be deported
Prostitute sentenced to prison in Google executive's death
Alleged Call Girl Pleads Not Guilty in Death of Google Exec
Alleged prostitute charged in Google exec's death aboard yacht
PHOTOS: Accused killer, high-price call girl's dark social media posts
Murder Suspect Call Girl Wrote Post About 'Killing Sprees'
Police: Woman in 2 Heroin Deaths Panicky Then Calm
Santa Cruz police: High tech mogul murdered by prostitute
Accused murderer of Google exec was a model/call girl
Prostitute Injected Google Exec, Left Him to Die, Police Say
CALIFORNIA
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
California teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90, publicist says
More california
NEWS
Trump's pick to lead border security wins support from Bush- and Obama-era officials
At least 4 dead, 1 arrested in Stockholm 'terrorist attack'
Nikki Haley warns the US is 'prepared to do more' in Syria
Syria, Russia slam US over airstrike on Syrian air base
More News
Top Stories
Mother of 4-year-old Porterville girl allegedly killed by aunt speaks for the first time
Gov Brown lifts California drought emergency, except in some Valley Counties
California Legislature approves tax, fee hike for roads
4 dead, 15 wounded in Stockholm truck attack
US Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court
Nikki Haley warns the US is 'prepared to do more' in Syria
US launches military strike on Syrian air base
Show More
Syria, Russia slam US over airstrike on Syrian air base
Timeline of the Syrian civil war and US response
WATCH: U.S. destroyer launches cruise missiles in Syria attack
Hyundai and Kia recall 1.2M cars for possible engine failure
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to the Valley
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Fatal explosion in Russian subway
FBI releases new batch of 9/11 Pentagon photos
More Photos