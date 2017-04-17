Randy Flowers, nephew of Keith Foster, agrees to plea deal in drug case

Deputy Chief Keith Foster, 51, is accused of distributing and possessing drugs.

A nephew to the former Fresno Police Department deputy chief Keith Foster has agreed to a deal in a federal drug case.According to court records, the deal calls for Randy Flowers to plead guilty on illegal firearms charges, but the drug charges will be dismissed.Investigators say Flowers got oxycodone pills from Foster. Court documents show federal agents arrested Foster in March 2015, shortly after he picked up an oxycodone prescription for 100 pills and visited Flowers' house. Foster had $1,300 cash and two pills. Flowers had 98 pills.Foster is due in court Monday afternoon for a trial confirmation.