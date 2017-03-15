CALIFORNIA

Renovation work to begin on the Pismo Beach pier

The Pismo Beach pier is about to get a massive, multi-million dollar makeover. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
The Pismo Beach pier is about to get a massive, multi-million dollar makeover.

The pier was built in 1924 and has suffered damage during several storms.

The cost of the rehabilitation project is $8.8 million, which will be funded by the city through transit and sales taxes, general fund revenues and bond proceeds. Improvements will include structural work, a new electrical system, new benches, tables and other public amenities. There will also be areas for public art.

Work is expected to be complete by September 2019.
