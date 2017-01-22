Residents hold vigil for man found dead behind dumpster in Northeast Fresno

A northeast Fresno community is coming together to remember a homeless man who was found dead behind a dumpster Wednesday. Police say the body was found by a security guard in a shopping center near Barstow and First Avenues.Standing next to the dumpster where the body and belongings of the man was found, those who knew him organized a candlelight vigil to remember a person they say was always polite and kind.In the rain, hearts were aching as residents remembered a homeless man known to many as JD. Over the last 15 years, Trisha Deadstrom and her husband Raymond got to know JD. He would often frequent their neighborhood along First Street."He was a kind man," she said. "He was gentle. He would always smile. He would wave back."The Headstroms say, unlike some homeless people, JD never solicited or asked for money."He was friendly," Trisha recalled. "He was not hostile in any way."The couple recently tried helping him by giving him a cart for his bike, but that cart was too big."That day I gave him $10," she said. "He didn't ask for it. I thought he would be able to get a couple dollars and he was so appreciative."Raymond Headstrom says JD's death is heartbreaking, and it hurts to know someone he knew for so long was killed senselessly."It was shocking to me because I've known him for so many years," he said.With flowers and balloons in hand, those who knew him surrounded the place he took his last breath and prayed for peace and answers to who did this."JD's home was the streets and he should have been able to be safe there," Trisha said.As of now no major updates in the investigation, police are hoping to have more information this week.