Residents prepare for possible flooding after Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County

In the mountains, the Madera County Sheriff's Office is issuing pre-evacuation advisories for downtown North Fork because of an increased discharge of water from Bass Lake. (KFSN)

By
MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
In the mountains, the Madera County Sheriff's Office is issuing pre-evacuation advisories for downtown North Fork because of an increased discharge of water from Bass Lake. That water is flowing at a steady pace down the hill and into this waterway.

Yvonne Wilson lives on Weatherly Lane, one of a dozen streets under the advisory. Though she lives on higher ground, she is not taking the alert lightly.

"Living in the mountains you can get flooded out anywhere here. If the rain comes it comes hard. I have three tiers so the water will roll down like a water fall."

Down the road from Wilson is the street where several families have had to evacuate because of major flooding. That time residents there were out of their homes for several days. This time they are hoping the storms will not hit too hard, and so is Alice Koda.

Koda is the manager of the Buckhorn Restaurant and Lounge.

"It will slow it down quite a bit-- I mean we're not going to get tourist or anything like that anymore with all of this heavy rain."

While folks are crossing their fingers for the best, Cal Fire wants those impacted to prepare for the worst by having an emergency kit packed and ready to go.

"It's good to have a first aid kit, non-perishable foods for three days at least, drinking water for enough people in your family-- you know pictures, hard drives, these are thing you can prep if you need to get out in a hurry," said Jeremiah Wittwer, Cal Fire.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office said residents under the advisories need to be prepared to leave at a moment's notice should conditions get worse.

Full list of effected areas below:

-Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200

-Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222

-Manzanita Lake Drive

-Old Central Camp Road between Road 222 and of a mile west of Road 274

-Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274

-Road 228

-Wah-up Way

-Kunigib Way

-Amber Lane

-Weatherly Lane

-Willow Creek Drive

-Church Street
