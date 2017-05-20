FRESNO

Residents say neighbor rushed to help after fire broke out inside Central Fresno home

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters say a man was walking outside his home when he noticed smoke coming from his neighbor's house. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A neighbor is being credited with helping to put out a fire and possibly saving a family's life in East-Central Fresno.

The fire broke out at a home on Princeton Avenue near Maple. Firefighters say a man was walking outside his home when he noticed smoke coming from his neighbor's house.

He quickly went over and knocked on their door.

The residents were unaware of the blaze burning inside and quickly evacuated while the man helped to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

"If he wouldn't have noticed the fire, this could have been a lot different," Batt. Chief Tony Escobedo said. "The two ladies didn't even know there was a fire, so he's a hero for what he did."

No one was hurt in the fire and damage to the home is still being calculated.

Firefighters say the blaze started in the kitchen after someone left the stove unattended.
Related Topics:
newshouse firefresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Tow truck workers honor fellow driver killed in Highway 99 accident
Missing San Joaquin River swimmer found dead, Fresno Fire Department says
Man living on Fresno streets to help people with addiction
Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store
More fresno
NEWS
Tow truck workers honor fellow driver killed in Highway 99 accident
Missing San Joaquin River swimmer found dead, Fresno Fire Department says
Visalia police arrest man for burglary at elementary school
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 10,300 acres, 85 percent contained
More News
Top Stories
Missing San Joaquin River swimmer found dead, Fresno Fire Department says
Tow truck workers honor fellow driver killed in Highway 99 accident
Visalia police arrest man for burglary at elementary school
Former Kings SPCA manager arrested on embezzlement and grand theft charges
8 hurt after jet collides with truck on service road at Los Angeles International Airport truck on service road at LAX
Pelco by Schneider Electric in Clovis laying off 200 employees
Great White Shark spotted near Avila Beach
Show More
Police looking for suspect involved in frightening armed robbery of Southeast Fresno store
1-year-old boy abducted by father in San Francisco found safe
Man files lawsuit against Visalia car dealership, alleging fraud
Elm Fire near Coalinga grows to 10,300 acres, 85 percent contained
Bust of a Fresno smoke shop will help the Fresno County Sheriff's Office buy new helicopter
More News
Top Video
Missing San Joaquin River swimmer found dead, Fresno Fire Department says
Tow truck workers honor fellow driver killed in Highway 99 accident
Pirate Festival takes over Kearney Park
Visalia police arrest man for burglary at elementary school
More Video