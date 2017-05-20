Residents say neighbor rushed to help after fire broke out inside Central Fresno home

A neighbor is being credited with helping to put out a fire and possibly saving a family's life in East-Central Fresno.The fire broke out at a home on Princeton Avenue near Maple. Firefighters say a man was walking outside his home when he noticed smoke coming from his neighbor's house.He quickly went over and knocked on their door.The residents were unaware of the blaze burning inside and quickly evacuated while the man helped to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher."If he wouldn't have noticed the fire, this could have been a lot different," Batt. Chief Tony Escobedo said. "The two ladies didn't even know there was a fire, so he's a hero for what he did."No one was hurt in the fire and damage to the home is still being calculated.Firefighters say the blaze started in the kitchen after someone left the stove unattended.