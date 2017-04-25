Ricky Reynolds admits to selling marijuana in former Fresno Police Deputy Chief Keith Foster case

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --The deputy chief's alleged source of marijuana pleaded guilty to distribution on Monday.
Ricky Reynolds admitted selling six pounds to Foster's nephew, Iran. The nephew has previously admitted that Keith Foster paid him to get and sell weed.
Reynolds will serve 2 years of probation, including 6 months of house arrest.
Keith Foster is set for trial next month and all six other defendants in the case have now pleaded guilty to related charges.
