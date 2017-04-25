KEITH FOSTER

Ricky Reynolds admits to selling marijuana in former Fresno Police Deputy Chief Keith Foster case

The deputy chief's alleged source of marijuana pleaded guilty to distribution on Monday. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The deputy chief's alleged source of marijuana pleaded guilty to distribution on Monday.

Ricky Reynolds admitted selling six pounds to Foster's nephew, Iran. The nephew has previously admitted that Keith Foster paid him to get and sell weed.

RELATED: FORMER FRESNO DEPUTY POLICE CHIEF, 6 OTHERS, INDICTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING
A grand jury indicted former Fresno police deputy chief Keith Foster this afternoon on federal drug trafficking charges.



Reynolds will serve 2 years of probation, including 6 months of house arrest.

Keith Foster is set for trial next month and all six other defendants in the case have now pleaded guilty to related charges.

RELATED: EX-FRESNO DEPUTY POLICE CHIEF KEITH FOSTER COULD CREATE EXTRA TROUBLE FOR CO-DEFENDANTS
Fresno's former deputy police chief and five others entered not guilty pleas Friday afternoon.

