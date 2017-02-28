CALIFORNIA

Riverside plane crash survivors remain in critical condition as NTSB joins investigation

EMBED </>More News Videos

A Riverside city councilman and a fire department spokesman held a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, to discuss a plane crash that killed three people and injured two others.

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Authorities on Tuesday provided more information about the victims of a fiery plane crash that killed three people and critically injured two others in a residential area of Riverside.

Among the five occupants of the Cessna 310, which slammed into a home near Rhonda Road and Dewey Avenue about 4:40 p.m. Monday, were one female teenager, three women and one man, police said. The crash site is just northeast of Riverside Municipal Airport.

Shortly after takeoff from the facility, the plane apparently clipped one home, crashed into another, and the fire engulfed a third home, officials said. The latter two structures were destroyed, and a fourth residence was also damaged.

The teenager, one woman and the man perished in the collision. No one on the ground was hurt in the incident.

"There was a huge boom, the house shook, there was a big jolt," said Monica Tomchek, who lives nearby. "My granddaughter jumped in my lap -- she's 3 -- and she said, 'Grandma! What was that?'"

Neighbor George Ashley, whose security camera captured part of the crash, said it "felt like an earthquake and sounded like two trains crashing."

Speaking near a still-smoldering house, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan Railsback said coroner's officials had removed one body from the scene. They were expected to return sometime Tuesday, accompanied by National Transportation Safety Board personnel, to remove the other two bodies.

None of the deceased have been identified by authorities.

According to investigators, the aircraft's occupants were on their way back to the San Jose area after attending a cheerleading competition at Disneyland. It was unclear who was piloting the plane, Railsback said.

The aircraft split in half upon impact, ejecting one of the women onboard. Described as being in her mid-30s to early 40s, she suffered possible airway burns and was in critical condition Tuesday at Riverside Community Hospital, Riverside Fire Department Capt. Tyler Reynolds said.

The second survivor, a woman of similar age, was in critical condition at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center in San Bernardino after undergoing surgery. She sustained third-degree burns to 90 percent of her body, Reynolds said.

The crash was being investigated by the fire department with assistance from police. The NTSB was expected to take over the investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashhouse firecheerleadingdisneylandfirefightersFAA
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
3 dead, 2 injured after plane crashes into Riverside home
CALIFORNIA
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
Oroville Dam spillway water shut off to clear debris
LAPD names officer who fired gun during struggle with teens
Fresno to Las Vegas charter bus crashes, killing 1, injuring 26
Judge blocks California law protecting officials' privacy
More california
NEWS
Houston police search for suspect 'potentially' linked to officers' shooting
Man accused in fatal 2014 moviegoer shooting: 'It was his life or mine'
Fresno County asks for aid to help with emergency declaration focusing on Tranquillity levees
Trump's budget faces blowback for slashing State Dept. funds
Trump: 'Time is right for immigration bill,' open to giving some legal status
More News
Top Stories
Friends remember 22-year-old Visalia man who was stabbed to death while walking home
Fresno County asks for aid to help with emergency declaration focusing on Tranquillity levees
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
Fresno to Las Vegas charter bus crashes, killing 1, injuring 26
Car crashes into Mardi Gras parade in Alabama, injuring at least a dozen band members
3 dead, 2 injured after plane crashes into Riverside home
LAPD names officer who fired gun during struggle with teens
Show More
Sessions questions DOJ reports on Ferguson, Chicago policing
Oroville Dam spillway water shut off to clear debris
Cameras capture burglars raiding the only Planada pharmacy for cough syrup
IRS warning of new phishing scam to get tax information
Downtown Fresno homicide highlights disturbing trend of violence against homeless
More News
Top Video
Friends remember 22-year-old Visalia man who was stabbed to death while walking home
Officials give update on Downtown Mural project
Family left asking questions after pregnant mom shot dead in Fresno
Fresno to Las Vegas charter bus crashes, killing 1, injuring 26
More Video