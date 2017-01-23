FRESNO

Road crews working around the clock to fill potholes across Fresno
EMBED </>More News Videos

With the FresGO app, you can drop pin the location of any pothole and even take a picture of it, and the city promises a fix within 48 hours. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As the storms finally subside, we're getting a clearer look at the cracks and divots left behind by relentless rains.

The city has quadrupled the amount of people on pothole patrol and an app is helping them find problem areas. With the FresGO app, you can drop a pin at the location of any pothole and even take a picture of it, and the city promises a fix within 48 hours.

Dings on the road are harder than ever for Fresno drivers.

"It makes a nice little splash when you go through it," resident Brianna Hanson said.

As stormwater retreats, Fresno crews are scrambling as fast as they can to fill the damage left behind.

"There's one I have to dodge each day I go home," driver Randy Nichols explained. "It's probably three feet by three feet."

The city says the persistent rains bored four times as many potholes into the road than previous years. Instead of the typical one to two person crew, up to eight people are assigned every day to patch the streets.

"I think they are aware of them and doing what they can, but it's such a wide area that I think it takes a lot of work for them," Hanson said.

The city receives a lot of tips through the FresGO app. Just this month, residents filed more than 100 complaints. Crews promise they will try to get to them all but that comes at the cost of a permanent solution.

"Every dollar we spend now on potholes is one dollar less that we spent down the road on repaving a neighborhood," public works director Scott Mozier said.

Fresno is budgeted more than $700,000 to fix potholes, but repaving the roads is much more expensive - so much that the city is currently on a 50 to 60-year paving cycle.

"Potholes are really just the symptom of a deeper problem, of a distressed road, so potholes are just a temporary fix," Mozier said.

Until that repaving occurs, crews are aggressively working to elongate the lives of these temporary band-aids and holding the roads that are cracking at their seams.
Related Topics:
newspotholesfresnoroad repairFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Man recovering after being shot in front of his house in Fresno
Over $500,000 worth of meth and marijuana seized in major Fresno drug bust
Fresno man wins lottery, again
Bullard High's new classrooms opening soon
More fresno
NEWS
Mother of American Detained in Venezuela Pleads With Trump for Help
Minnesota Gov. 'Doing Great' After Fainting During Speech
Man recovering after being shot in front of his house in Fresno
Over $500,000 worth of meth and marijuana seized in major Fresno drug bust
More News
Top Stories
Man recalls moments before a suspect fleeing police crashes into him on Highway 41
Highway 41 near Valley Children's closed for hours after high-speed chase ends in deadly crash
Over $500,000 worth of meth and marijuana seized in major Fresno drug bust
State of emergency declared in majority of Central Valley counties due to severe weather
Man recovering after being shot in front of his house in Fresno
Valley farmers unhappy with President Trump's withdrawal from trade deal
Homophobia alleged as Clovis Unified shuts down high school play
Show More
Caltrans hopes crews can clear Highway 59 flooding near Merced during clear weather
Bullard High's new classrooms opening soon
Heavy wet snow fell in Oakhurst caused schools to close and roads to become hazardous
Highway 198 along Fresno and Monterey Counties reopens after rock slides forced closure
Snow closes Highway 41 from Wawona to Yosemite Valley
More News
Top Video
Man recalls moments before a suspect fleeing police crashes into him on Highway 41
Over $500,000 worth of meth and marijuana seized in major Fresno drug bust
Man recovering after being shot in front of his house in Fresno
Homophobia alleged as Clovis Unified shuts down high school play
More Video