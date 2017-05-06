Road rage leads to gunshots fired in Northeast Fresno, police say

Shots rang out in Northeast Fresno Friday night after a suspected road rage incident, the Fresno Police said.Police say man 45-year-old Francisco Gonzalez is in jail for a shooting that happened at Blackstone and Nees Avenues at around 10 p.m. Friday night.Gonzalez' roommate says he had his two teenage sons in the car with him when a driver ran a red light and almost hit them. According to his friend, that sparked the traffic altercation that ended with gunshots.The road rage incident turned into a shooting investigation in front of the Joann's near River Park when Police say Gonzalez fired shots into a car where at least one man was sitting - all because of a traffic altercation that happened between the two of them at a nearby intersection.Gonzalez, according to police, took off and headed to the place he was staying less than five miles away. His roommate, who did not want to be identified, describes what Gonzalez told him when he walked through the door."They basically were egging him on," he said. "Going down the road, it escalated and they all pulled over on the side of the street in a parking lot and it went down."Hours later, at nearly 2 a.m., police were able to find Gonzalez and his truck parked outside of this home. His roommate says the SWAT team arrived and went off the PA system calling for Gonzalez to come out."For that to come to my house like that, I'm upset with him," the roommate said. "He's a good person, and he's still my friend and I want to apologize for all my neighbors because everybody got woke up and I don't think that's fair."No one inside the car Gonzalez fired shots at was hit by those bullets now his teenage boys were picked up by an uncle.Gonzalez faces two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to children.