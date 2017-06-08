GOOD NEWS

Rod Lucas Memorial Poker Run

Friends of a fallen Sheriff's sergeant are honoring his memory through a fundraiser. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Friends of a fallen Sheriff's sergeant are honoring his memory through a fundraiser.

Sergeant Rod Lucas was killed last October in an accidental shooting involving a colleagues gun.

This weekend get ready to rev those engines, because the Rod Lucas Memorial Poker Run is Saturday. The event is put on by Sergeant Lucas' friends. It starts at the Fresno Harley in Northwest Fresno and takes you to Sergeant Lucas' hometown of Tranquility at Town Park.

Proceeds benefit the Memorial Scholarship Fund

Registration info:
$25 / single rider

$35 / couple

Meet at 4345 W Shaw Ave (Fresno Harley)
7am - 8am registration and coffee.

Click here for more information on Facebook
