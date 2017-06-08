Friends of a fallen Sheriff's sergeant are honoring his memory through a fundraiser.Sergeant Rod Lucas was killed last October in an accidental shooting involving a colleagues gun.This weekend get ready to rev those engines, because the Rod Lucas Memorial Poker Run is Saturday. The event is put on by Sergeant Lucas' friends. It starts at the Fresno Harley in Northwest Fresno and takes you to Sergeant Lucas' hometown of Tranquility at Town Park.Proceeds benefit the Memorial Scholarship FundRegistration info:$25 / single rider$35 / coupleMeet at 4345 W Shaw Ave (Fresno Harley)7am - 8am registration and coffee.