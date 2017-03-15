YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Royal Robbins, legendary Yosemite climber and clothing manufacturer, has died

June 1967 at top of Half Dome after Liz became the world's first woman to climb it. Her climb happened on the 10th anniversary of Royal Robbins' first ascent of the wall. (Unknown Tourist, Royal Robbins)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The founder of Royal Robbins outdoor clothing company and Yosemite Valley rock climbing pioneer Royal Robbins died on Tuesday after a long illness, according to the clothing company's website. He was 82 years old.

Robbins was also featured in the 2014 documentary Valley Uprising, which chronicled the history of rock climbing in Yosemite Valley.

According to the clothing company, in 1967 Royal and his wife Liz Robbins made the first ascent of Nutcracker in the Yosemite Valley using only removable nuts for protection. It was the first climb of its kind in the United States and it started a clean climbing revolution.

