Royal Robins, legendary Yosemite climber and clothing manufacturer, has died

Royal and Liz Robbins grace the home page of RoyalRobins.com on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
The founder of Royal Robins outdoor clothing company and Yosemite Valley rock climbing pioneer Royal Robins died on Tuesday after a long illness, according to the clothing company's website. He was 82 years old.

Robbins was also featured in the 2014 documentary Valley Uprising, which chronicled the history of rock climbing in Yosemite Valley.

According to the clothing company, in 1967 Royal and his wife Liz Robbins made the first ascent of Nutcracker in the Yosemite Valley using only removable nuts for protection. It was the first climb of its kind in the United States and it started a clean climbing revolution.

