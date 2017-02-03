FRESNO

Rumors of mass ICE raids in Fresno found false, officials work to calm fears

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
What started as a warning on Facebook is now a wide spread message causing fear.

Jose Rivas Corona first heard it from friends, then family. They told him Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were knocking on doors in Central Fresno asking for citizenship papers.

"It's something you don't really want to mess around with. It's something to take serious."

ICE officials could not do an interview with us but here's what they did say, "Agents do targeted enforcement daily and go after individuals but would never do a mass raid going door to door and asking for papers."

Immigration attorney Jessica Smith Bobadilla said she has been hearing the same rumors from her clients.

"My main concern is that people don't panic."

Bobadilla said if an ICE agent comes to the door of an undocumented immigrant that they are not obligated to open the door.

"There isn't a obligation legally to open the door unless there is some kind of signed order for that person."

But Bobadilla did say if there is an outstanding order to make an arrest people should comply.

Despite the message we passed along from ICE officials Corona said he is still on edge. His advice to his neighbors?

"Stay in your house. I guess that's all you can do is stay in your house and pray for the best."
