Sacramento man accused of stealing nearly $1 million in bees

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office Ag Task Force Unit said 51-year-old Pavel Tveretinov of Sacramento was arrested after they say he was caught tending to stolen bee hives.Authorities say they went to an orchard on Central Avenue and Temperance in Fresno County and discovered more that 100 bee hives that had been reported stolen. While on the property, they saw a person in a protective suit who was tending to the hives. The man, later identified as Tveretinov, was arrested by Madera County Sheriff's detectives on a felony charge of possession of stolen property.As the Fresno County Sheriff's Detectives continued their investigation, they found stolen bee hives in two other location in Fresno County. In total, they found about 2,500 hives worth about $875-thousand.Detectives believe Tveretinov is responsible for stealing those hive over the last three years in various areas of California. They say, he would then redistribute them to different places -- including other states.Authorities say most of the thefts occurred at nighttime when bees are dormant.Detectives have contacted several owners of the hives and made arrangements to return them. One victim traveled in from Montana to collect his bee boxes. This remains an ongoing investigation and detectives continue to work to identify other victims and return theirproperty to them.The Sheriff's Office said a simple way beekeepers can protect themselves is to register their beehives with them. Deputies can issue them an Owner Applied Number (OAN). It is a unique number that is stamped on the hives and recorded into the National Crime Information Center's directory. This database helps law enforcement to determine the rightful owner of the marked property. Owners of farm equipment can also request to get an OAN. This program is free of charge.