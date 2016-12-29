CALIFORNIA

Sacramento Uber driver and South Valley native credited with saving teen from sex trafficking ring
EMBED </>More News Videos

Since Keith Avila went live on Facebook, his video has been seen more than 100,000 times. It also has more than 3,000 likes, and 2,000 shares. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Since Keith Avila went live on Facebook, his video has been seen more than 100,000 times. It also has more than 3,000 likes, and 2,000 shares. He's also given numerous interviews to various media outlets, including Action News via FaceTime. So it's all been a bit overwhelming.

"By having it on the media and raising public awareness, if anyone even thinks about 'Hey is this OK, is this not OK?' It's not ok," Avila said.

Avila is a photographer and Uber driver in Sacramento. Monday night, he picked up a few people, but he noticed some strange behavior during the drive.

Avila said one of the women started coaching a younger-looking girl how to act when she met a man, like how to get money before touching him, and that she needed to ask him if he had any weapons.

Avila knew about human trafficking issues in Sacramento, so shortly after dropping the three off at a hotel in Elk Grove, he called police.

As police were arresting the suspects, including the man they found in the hotel room with the 16-year-old girl (who had been reported missing), Avila took to Facebook to talk about what happened.

"But there's like no way like that that's going to happen in front of me, and me not say nothing," he said during the Facebook Live recording. "There's no way, no way."

"It was just so Keith," Esther Avila, Keith's aunt, said. "It would be like something he would do, not give it a second thought, just turn around and do the right thing."

Esther Avila says her nephew stayed with her and her family in Visalia in the early 2000's. He grew up in Porterville-- she always knew he would grow up to be a great man, and as a mother of three girls, was especially affected by her nephew's heroic actions.

"It needs attention and it's not going to go away unless people step up and take action and I'm just proud of him for doing that," she said.

Uber is proud of him too-- thursday, they called him to congratulate him and give him a couple of gifts. Avila is appreciative of all the positive feedback, but says the story is about the girl-who is now safe, thanks to him.

Elk Grove Police say the two women in the car had been pimping the victim for sex acts.

The 20-year-old man in the hotel room was arrested for illegal sexual activity.
Related Topics:
newstulare countycaliforniaubergood news
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
California citrus industry will keep fighting federal plan to import lemons from Argentina
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
4.0-magnitude earthquake hits Morongo Valley
New laws impacting drivers coming in the New Year
More california
NEWS
Family sharing story of veteran's suicide to shed light on vets suffering from war-related depression
Parents of a Skylife crash in Tulare County victim say a deadly flight might've been unnecessary
Judge Orders Evaluation on Dylann Roof Before Sentencing
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
More News
Top Stories
Avenal woman arrested after infant tested positive for meth
Parents of a Skylife crash in Tulare County victim say a deadly flight might've been unnecessary
Family sharing story of veteran's suicide to shed light on vets suffering from war-related depression
State investigators make arrest at Fresno's Hmong New Year celebration
Husband speaks out about crash on I-5 outside of Fresno that killed his wife day after Christmas
Porterville police arrest man accused of stealing piece of equipment from welding supply store
Obama Issues Sanctions for Alleged Russian Hacking
Show More
4 injured after semi-truck and Greyhound Bus crash near Kettleman City
Duck causes traffic problems on Highway 180 at Peach Avenue
2 Teens became heroes after jumping into action when a truck flipped into a canal near Lemoore
Crash in Fresno County sends 5 to hospital, including 2 children
Actress Debbie Reynolds dead at 84
More News
Top Video
Husband speaks out about crash on I-5 outside of Fresno that killed his wife day after Christmas
4 injured after semi-truck and Greyhound Bus crash near Kettleman City
Family sharing story of veteran's suicide to shed light on vets suffering from war-related depression
Parents of a Skylife crash in Tulare County victim say a deadly flight might've been unnecessary
More Video