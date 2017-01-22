NEWS

San Antonio police say it's responding to active shooting scene at area mall
Police have confirmed that there has been a shooting inside Rolling Oaks Mall. It happened shortly after 3:30pm Sunday. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO --
At least one person is dead and six others are injured after police in San Antonio, Texas responded to an active shooting scene at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.

The San Antonio Mayor's office tells ABC News that one suspect is in custody and another is still at large.

Reports say that at least 28 units have responded so far to the mall on the city's far Northeast Side.

The incident was first reported about 3:26pm Sunday afternoon.
