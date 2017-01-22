SAN ANTONIO --At least one person is dead and six others are injured after police in San Antonio, Texas responded to an active shooting scene at Rolling Oaks Mall on Sunday afternoon.
The San Antonio Mayor's office tells ABC News that one suspect is in custody and another is still at large.
Allyson Hamby's daughter is still inside. She just showed me a text from her daughter which read "I'm scared" pic.twitter.com/KkvGp7cjzr— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017
BREAKING: Reports of shooting incident at Rolling Oaks Mall. We have a reporter headed to scene and will have updates— 1200 WOAI (@1200WOAI) January 22, 2017
Reports say that at least 28 units have responded so far to the mall on the city's far Northeast Side.
Police advising media to not go inside mall. Reports of shooting, multiple law enforcement agencies responding to Rolling Oaks Mall— Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) January 22, 2017
The incident was first reported about 3:26pm Sunday afternoon.
This is the scene outside Dillard's at Rolling Oaks Mall pic.twitter.com/Qzz6OlDEaq— Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017
HAPPENING NOW: SAPD confirms they are working shooting situation at Rolling Oaks mall. We have a crew en route.? https://t.co/RdeGnro2Hq— San Antonio CP (@SanAntonioCP) January 22, 2017